(FOX 17) — Hudsonville quarterback Ike Irish has been named Blitz Boss for his four touchdown performance in the Eagles district finals win over Grand Haven last Friday night.

The sophomore was a gametime decision after leaving the previous week’s game with an injury, not only did he play, but he ran for two touchdowns and threw for two scores.

Hudsonville hits the road for a division one regional final Friday night at Brighton.