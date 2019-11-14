Is Amazon listening to your Alexa recordings?
-
Samuel L. Jackson’s voice is coming to Amazon’s Alexa – and yes, there’s an ‘explicit’ option
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 28
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 1
-
Michigan boy burned, experts warn of viral ‘fire challenge’
-
Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
-
-
Residents encouraged to compost pumpkins after Halloween
-
Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update
-
How to start saving for an emergency fund
-
Halloween’s coming so here’s 7 movies to scream…uh stream to celebrate the holiday
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 1
-
-
Caught on Camera: Porch pirate steals package
-
Former Founders employee speaks on lawsuit, deposition and future
-
Holiday show lineup coming to Soaring Eagle