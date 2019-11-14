Items to give you peace of mind over the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are almost upon us. From traveling to hosting, parenting expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms shared some great solutions to help you get through the craziness.

Tip 1: The holidays can be a time of waste, make choices that help the environment.

Paper Culture Holiday Cards

Tip 2: When hosting, find fun ideas to keep everyone entertained, including the adults!

Shenanigames

Wordtini, 3 Things, Unicorns & Urinals, Mistaken Identity

Tip 3: Tis’ the season for germs. Stay healthy while traveling with a quick airplane solution.

PlaneAire Surface and Air Purifying Mist

Tip 4: Be prepared for the inevitable aftermath of dinner gatherings.

Poo-Pourri

15% your purchase of $25 or more with code CAPITALMHOLIDAY

Tip 5: Give a hostess gift that lasts longer than one day.

Garden Succulents



For more information and discount codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.