Items to give you peace of mind over the holidays

Posted 10:45 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, November 14, 2019

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are almost upon us. From traveling to hosting, parenting expert Sherri French from Capital M Moms shared some great solutions to help you get through the craziness.

Tip 1: The holidays can be a time of waste, make choices that help the environment.

Paper Culture Holiday Cards

Nature Frame Christmas Cards - Green

Tip 2: When hosting, find fun ideas to keep everyone entertained, including the adults!

Shenanigames

13903025_Wordtini.png

  • Wordtini, 3 Things, Unicorns & Urinals, Mistaken Identity

Tip 3: Tis’ the season for germs. Stay healthy while traveling with a quick airplane solution.

PlaneAire Surface and Air Purifying Mist

Image result for planeaire

Tip 4: Be prepared for the inevitable aftermath of dinner gatherings.

Poo-Pourri

Image result for poo pourri

  • 15% your purchase of $25 or more with code CAPITALMHOLIDAY

Tip 5: Give a hostess gift that lasts longer than one day.

Garden Succulents
Glow Garden

For more information and discount codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.