Jarvis Walker signs with Purdue Fort Wayne

Posted 11:52 PM, November 14, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon senior guard Jarvis Walker signed his national letter of intent to play at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

"It is amazing really," Walker said. "It has been my dream to play at the highest level of college basketball and I wrote that down in seventh, eighth grade, every year."

Walker will become the latest in his family to play college basketball.

"My mom and Dad were hall of farmers at Ferris and my sisters played both at Western so it is a big deal to carry this on."

Walker will and Muskegon play their first game of the season at home on December 13th against Rockford.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.