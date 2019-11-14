Jarvis Walker signs with Purdue Fort Wayne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon senior guard Jarvis Walker signed his national letter of intent to play at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

"It is amazing really," Walker said. "It has been my dream to play at the highest level of college basketball and I wrote that down in seventh, eighth grade, every year."

Walker will become the latest in his family to play college basketball.

"My mom and Dad were hall of farmers at Ferris and my sisters played both at Western so it is a big deal to carry this on."

Walker will and Muskegon play their first game of the season at home on December 13th against Rockford.