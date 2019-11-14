Kentwood picks new Police Chief from within

November 14, 2019
Chief Roberts Swearing In

Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts sworn into office on November 13, 2019.(City of Kentwood)

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department has a new Chief, but he is no stranger to the city.

Richard Roberts was picked to lead the department after former Chief Thomas Hillen retired on November 1st.

Chief Richard Roberts

Official headshot of Chief Richard Roberts

Roberts joined Kentwood Police back in 1987 as a paramedic. Over the past 32 years he worked his way up the chain of command, serving as a detective, field training officer, road patrol supervisor, Detective Bureau supervisor, and eventually as Deputy Chief in 2017. Roberts also worked with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Roosevelt Park Police Department.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community with the great men and women of the Kentwood Police Department in this capacity,” Roberts said. “We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the community with excellence and seeking opportunities to increase our value of service.”

The city commission swore Roberts in on Wednesday night.

 

