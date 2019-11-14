Marc Price & Jason Moliterno performing at Comedy Project tonight

Posted 10:47 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, November 14, 2019

Have you been to The Comedy Project lately? Grab some tickets for tonight's show as a couple of familiar faces will be taking the stage!

Marc Price, well known for his time as Skippy on the series "Family Ties," along with Jason Moliterno will be entertaining crowds tonight.

As a stand-up comedian, Marc has opened for Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. He’s starred in movies, hosted late-night talk shows and more recently he’s been behind the cameras writing and producing for E! TBS, Disney Channel, Animal Planet, GSN, Showtime and more.

Getting the crowds warmed up for Marc is rising star Jason Moliterno, who has worked comedy clubs throughout the midwest. As a 34-year-old Millennial, he is a great counter-balance to Marc’s Generation X, and together they provide a great show for any audience.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information visit thecomedyproject.com.

