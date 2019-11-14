Michigan State Police offer tips for winter driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are warning drivers to be vigilant in remaining safe on the roads this winter.

Lt. David Cope, public information officer for MSP's 6th District, says one of the most common things they hear from wrecked drivers during the snowy months is that they were driving the speed limit.

“If your vehicle ends up in a ditch or crashed into another vehicle because you lost control on the given road condition or weather condition, that does mean you are driving too fast for the current weather and road conditions,” Cope said.

Because of our early introduction to winter this year, the time to start paying extra attention is now.

Before you even get into your vehicle, make sure the snow and ice are removed from the outside.

“It's actually a violation to travel on the roadways with snow and ice on your vehicle as that can be deposited on roadways," he said.

Once you're on the road and expecting wintery conditions, deputies offer the following tips:

Significantly reduce speeds

Increase following distances

Keep both hands on the wheel

Keep your eyes on the road and on the vehicles around you

Move over a lane for first responders on the road

If you find your vehicle in a skid, don't panic. “The most important thing to think about is no acceleration, no braking, look and steer in the direction you want to go,” said Sgt. John Looney with MSP.

