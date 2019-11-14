Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 14

Posted 10:34 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, November 14, 2019

1. Drivers in Michigan will pay less for unlimited medical coverage when it comes to injuries for crashes starting next year.

The new rate goes into effect in July and is nearly half of the previous $220 annual fee drivers currently pay. The move comes roughly five months after the passage of a law making the mandatory fee optional beginning next summer.

Motorists who forego personal protection benefits entirely can do so if they have Medicare or separate health insurance that covers crash-related injuries.

 

2. Starting today, The Rapid will no longer be selling paper tickets or passes.

Customers will have to switch to the wave card to continue riding the bus.

Purchase and reload a wave card at Rapid Central Station, online, and at more than 60 stores.

Paper tickets will still continue to be accepted as fare until next summer.

 

3. A couple that recently bought a house in Ionia County made a historical discovery. Evan Pool and his family found ole newspapers from the Ionia Sentinel-Standard dating back to the 1940s under the floorboards when they pulled them up.

Among the articles included many historical figures like Winston Churchill to Adolf Hitler, and the Pool family says they plan to somehow preserve them.

There were also ads for things like the Ionia Theater, which is still standing, along with some other local businesses.

 

4. More shopping options are headed to Woodland Mall in Kentwood. Next spring, they're adding White House Black Market and a second Sephora.

Both stores will be near Von Maur, which just opened up this fall. It's part of the mall's $100 million redevelopment project.

They say more store announcements will be made later in the year.

 

5. Motorola is keeping up with modern technology while turning the clock back. The company is returning to its iconic flip-phone design for its new smartphone.

Motorola says the idea is to make a smartphone that's more compact and easier to carry like flip phones were. But when unfolded, the screen is about six inches.

The new Razor phone launches in January, but with quite a price tag of $1,500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.