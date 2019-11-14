MSP trooper pleads guilty in fatal July on-duty crash

Posted 10:52 AM, November 14, 2019, by

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper has pleaded guilty in an on-duty crash that killed a 26-year-old man.

Twenty-two-year-old Brian Wiles was initially charged with misdemeanor moving violation causing death in connection with the July 19 crash that killed David Engel of DeWitt. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving last week.

The Lansing State Journal reports Michigan State Police determined that Wiles was at fault in the crash in Clinton County’s DeWitt Township.

Wiles was driving his patrol vehicle with its overhead lights and sirens activated as he was headed to a reported retail store theft when he crashed into a semitruck, which then struck the rear of another vehicle, killing Engel.

Wiles remains on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Dan Smith

    Welcome to the police (immunity) state, where they can literally kill you, go on paid vacation, plead to a routine traffic charge (if they’re even charged at all), and be back in no time to endanger the public like nothing ever happened.

    Oh, don’t forget the extra bonus points for taxpayers footing the bill for the wrongful death lawsuits.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.