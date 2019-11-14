Portage Northern student arrested in threat against school

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage Northern High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat toward the school.

The threat was made on social media towards other students shortly after midnight Tuesday. As a result, Portage Northern canceled classes for the day.

On Thursday, police arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the threat. Investigators searched the teen’s home and didn’t find anything that indicated she could carry out the threat.

The girl is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call Portage police at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

