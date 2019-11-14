Suspect arrested after trying to break into occupied home in Kalamazoo

Posted 6:09 AM, November 14, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is facing charges after police say he broke into a home and tried to steal a homeowner’s property.

It happened just after midnight Thursday in the 2800 Block of Edgewood Drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say the homeowner noticed the suspect try and break into their home and called police.

The homeowner was able to provide detailed information on the subject’s location as police arrived into the area.

Police found the subject on the homeowner’s property.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for home invasion and possession of burglary tools.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.