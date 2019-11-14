× Suspect arrested after trying to break into occupied home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is facing charges after police say he broke into a home and tried to steal a homeowner’s property.

It happened just after midnight Thursday in the 2800 Block of Edgewood Drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say the homeowner noticed the suspect try and break into their home and called police.

The homeowner was able to provide detailed information on the subject’s location as police arrived into the area.

Police found the subject on the homeowner’s property.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for home invasion and possession of burglary tools.