SUV crashes through front of Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A small SUV crashed through the front door of a Kalamazoo business Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. at Field’s Fabric on Portage Street.

Police say the SUV came through the front door and stopped about 20 feet inside the building.

The driver, a 79-year-old woman, was able to get out of the vehicle and wasn’t hurt. Customers and employees inside the store weren’t injured.

Alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.