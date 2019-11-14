SUV crashes through front of Kalamazoo business

Posted 3:23 PM, November 14, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A small SUV crashed through the front door of a Kalamazoo business Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. at Field’s Fabric on Portage Street.

Police say the SUV came through the front door and stopped about 20 feet inside the building.

The driver, a 79-year-old woman, was able to get out of the vehicle and wasn’t hurt. Customers and employees inside the store weren’t injured.

Alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.