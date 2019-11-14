Victim in Barry County crash ID’d

Posted 9:55 AM, November 14, 2019

The scene of a fatal crash on Nov. 13, 2019 in Irving Township, Mich.

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Barry County.

Cassandra Simmons, 27, died Wednesday morning after a crash on W State Road near the intersection of Grand Road in Irving Township, near Middleville.

Investigators say Simmons may have crossed the center line and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The other driver, who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities didn’t provide an update on their condition.

