GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A multi-car crash closed the intersection at Fulton and Maryland during the later part of rush hour Friday night.

One vehicle ended up on its side just after 6 p.m, and two people were trapped inside the vehicles when rescue crews arrived. GRPD told FOX 17 in total 5 people were involved, but all injuries were minor.

The crash is still under investigation, but officials do not believe alcohol to be a factor.