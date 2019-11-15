DNR: Snow to make hunting easier for start of firearm deer season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - New regulations for open firearm deer season are not helping the steep decline of outdoorsmen heading out to hunt.

For decades, more than a million Michigan hunters registered with the Department of Natural Resources each year. Rachel Leightner, Wildlife Outreach Coordinator with the Michigan DNR Wildlife Division says that number has dropped nearly half since the 90’s.

“We’re building partnerships that focus on initiatives to recruit, retain, and reactivate hunters,” Leightner says. “Roughly 506,000 deer hunters are registered in Michigan.”

Learn to hunt classes are perfect for the novice, giving beginners a crash course and a wealth of information. Seasoned hunters should be privy with 2019 regulations before hitting the trail, which can be downloaded directly to your phone.

A few key changes to keep in mind include the state senate’s late vote to end the ban on baiting, which means hunters cannot bait or feed to attract game.

Leightner says baiting Laws and CWD Zones were implemented to thwart the spread of CWD, a deadly neurological disease infecting deer, elk, and moose.

Three counties were added to the Upper Peninsula’s Core CWD Surveillance areas; Barry, Lenawee, and Midland counties.

Other changes for the 2019 season include new antler point restrictions, proper wildlife disease management, along with fur harvesting and pheasant hunting details.

“Hunting is our best method of conservation and helping wildlife populations,” Leightner said. “Hunters are really the boots on the ground who are carrying out some of the best conservation practices.”

As for how the early snowfall will impact hunters.

"So snow can be a bonus. It is a little bit chillier but it does offer some peace and quiet. You won’t hear leaves ruffling around as much and hopefully it will bring you some success," she said. "It’s a lot easier to see deer moving when there’s a white backdrop."

Drivers are cautioned to be vigilant this season. Deer are easily spooked and will run into oncoming traffic to get away from a hunter.

Peak hours are dawn and dusk. Open firearm season ends November 30th.