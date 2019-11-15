× GR-area man dies after canoe overturns while hunting

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-area man died Friday after a canoe he was hunting in overturned in a river near Ludington.

Emergency crews were called around 7:35 a.m. to the Pere Marquette River near the Scottville boat launch in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

Authorities say the 48-year-old man was in the canoe with his 76-year-old father and 45-year-old brother when it hit a log and tipped over.

The family and emergency responders both performed CPR on the victim, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

The 76- and 45-year-old men were treated for hypothermia at the hospital.