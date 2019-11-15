GR-area man dies after canoe overturns while hunting

Posted 11:03 AM, November 15, 2019, by

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-area man died Friday after a canoe he was hunting in overturned in a river near Ludington.

Emergency crews were called around 7:35 a.m. to the Pere Marquette River near the Scottville boat launch in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

Authorities say the 48-year-old man was in the canoe with his 76-year-old father and 45-year-old brother when it hit a log and tipped over.

The family and emergency responders both performed CPR on the victim, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

The 76- and 45-year-old men were treated for hypothermia at the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.