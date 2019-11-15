Grand Rapids Christian wins five set thriller with Coopersville in regional final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Defending division two state champion Grand Rapids Christian went the distance to beat Coopersville Thursday in a division two regional final at South Christian.

"It`s amazing! Especially winning like this," Grand Rapids Christian senior setter Jordyn Gates said. "It`s something I couldn`t even dream of. I mean with all these fans around experiencing this it`s been awesome and now we just gotta keep it rolling."

The Eagles will take on Hamilton in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday.