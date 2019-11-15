Lowell claims first volleyball regional championship in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Lowell knocked off Hudsonville in four sets Thursday night to win the schools first volleyball regional championship in school history.

"It is just amazing," junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma said. "We've worked so hard from the beginning of the season and we just all are so close to each other, we've put in so much work and this is where we want to go, we want to keep going game by game, this is where we want to be.

The 2nd-ranked Red Arrows will take on 3rd-ranked Mattawan Tuesday in a state quarterfinal at Jenison High School.