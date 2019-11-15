Nessel unveils plan to crack down on illegal robocalls

Posted 3:36 PM, November 15, 2019, by

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general plans a crackdown on illegal robocalls.

Dana Nessel on Friday announced a dozen initiatives aimed at putting a halt to the calls, many of which she says are scams.

Her office plans to educate residents so they can protect themselves, step up enforcement, work with the Legislature to update state laws and be a model that other states can follow. Nessel is urging people to hang up if they get an illegal robocall and to report it to her office.

In October, Americans received a record 5.7 billion automated from scammers, telemarketers, debt collectors and others.

