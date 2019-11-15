Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates National Bundt Day Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating National Bundt Day on Friday November 15 with a nationwide Bundt Bash, featuring a giveaway of its celebratory Confetti Bundtlets at all 300+ bakery locations.

At 11:15 a.m. local time, each bakery will get the party started by giving out free Confetti Bundtlets – miniature Bundt Cakes – to every guest who visits the bakery, while supplies last.

The first 22 people in line will receive free Bundtlets for a year in honor of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 22nd birthday.

Scott Vogel, owner of the location at 5121 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids joined us in studio for a preview.

“For our loyal and passionate Bundt fans across the nation, Nothing Bundt Cakes wants to throw the biggest Bundt Cake party yet!” said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman Dena Tripp. “Over the last 22 years, we’ve loved being part of our guests’ special occasions, and we hope that anyone who loves cake will join us at our Bundt Bash on Nov. 15.”

2019 has been a milestone year for Nothing Bundt Cakes as it celebrated its 300th bakery opening in April. The company has been opening 40-50 new bakeries per year.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Kyle Smith. “Our Bundt Bash is a great way to introduce our Bundt Cakes to new guests while bringing joy to our longtime fans.”