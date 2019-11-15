Police searching for missing Battle Creek woman

A courtesy photo of Melissa Skutt.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for a missing woman from Battle Creek.

Melissa Skutt was last seen at her Battle Creek home Wednesday morning in a royal blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Police say she left in a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with a Michigan license plate No. 2KYM32.

Skutt is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her phone was turned off and her friends and family haven’t been able to reach her.

Police say she regularly attends mass at Battle Creek and Augusta-area churches.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Battle Creek police at 269-966-3322.

