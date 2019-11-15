× Previously dismissed finance allegations against Huizenga under review

WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics released a report of allegations over misuse of campaign funds by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.

The Federal Elections Commission already rejected the allegations, which were filed in a complaint by Michigan Democrats last fall. Despite the dismissal, the board of the Office of Congressional Ethics proceeded with an investigation and sent its report to the House Committee on Ethics on Aug. 9, 2019.

The 33-page report details expenses incurred during campaign events, fundraisers, party retreats, parades and other activity by Huizenga’s staffers.

The report alleges Huizenga for Congress may have accepted contributions from Huizenga’s congressional staffers, which would violate House rules and federal law. It also alleges Huizenga’s campaign reimbursed personal expenses.

The report recommends the House Committee on Ethics further review the allegations.

A release from the committee on Friday noted “the mere fact of conducting further review of a referral, and any mandatory disclosure of such further review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

It has not been determined how the committee will rule.

In a statement to FOX 17, Huizenga’s Director of Communications Brian Patrick said:

“After months of investigation, Nancy Pelosi’s foot soldiers produced a partisan report that continues the false narrative created by the Michigan Democratic Party. This matter has already been resolved and dismissed by the Federal Election Commission. We have fully cooperated in the investigation and eagerly await a timely resolution.”

The board of Office of Congressional Ethics has eight members, three of whom are former Democratic members of Congress. Two are former Republican members of Congress.

Also on Friday, the House Committee on Ethics made public a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics alleging U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, used campaign money for personal expenses.