Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. -- Schoolcraft football coach Nathan Ferency was mic'd up Wednesday at practice as his Eagles prepare for the division seven regional final at Lumen Christi.

Schoolcraft practiced at Vicksburg Wednesday after shoveling off about 40 yards of the field the night before. The temperature was about 20 degrees with much colder wind chills, but that did not stop the Eagles from preparing.