Superfans gear up for Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State and University of Michigan square off on the gridiron Saturday at 12:00 p.m. on FOX.

Across West Michigan, superfans are gearing up for the annual in-state battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Many will find solace in their fan caves, decked out in green or white or maize and blue.

If we’re talking fan caves, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better one than Michigan Superfan Matt Gregory’s.

"It just turned into a habit, I was bitten by the maize and blue bug," Gregory said.

He’s been collecting Michigan branded things since he was 12 years old.

"I want to say there’s between two and three thousand individual items," Gregory added.

His Wyoming basement is filled with things from autographs, to pictures. memorabilia and even some stranger things.

"I’ve never seen anybody with as big of a collection as mine, there’s some people that are close. I do know a few people that have a lot of Michigan stuff. I don’t think theres anybody that has as many individual items that i have, and unique individuals items that i have," Gregory explained.

Matt’s love for Michigan is just as strong as his hate for his rivals.

"My hatred for all state teams, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame has grown immensely over the years," Gregory added.