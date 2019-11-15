Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has true to life size dinosaurs. From the very small, to the gigantic, head to DeVos Place starting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. to see more than 70 different species of dinosaurs.

There will also be rides, games, science stations and more.

The exhibit runs through Sunday. Buy tickets at jurassicquest.com.

It's a Mother-Daughter Thanksgiving Tea Party hosted by Children's Creations Theater in Grand Rapids.

Enjoy a morning of tea and treats, plus review propper etiquette.

There will also be crafts, storytime, and prizes starting at 10 a.m.

Find more details on their Facebook page.

Mark your calendars for the 58th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade this weekend.

There's going to be a couple new friendly faces this year from "Frozen" and "Paw Patrol." Fox 17 will be there too!

Plus, you'll be able to vote on your favorite part of the parade and be entered for a chance to win 100 Downtown Dollars that can be used at more than 20 businesses in the area.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

It's a Holiday Open House! Stroll the decorated and brightly lit streets of downtown Holland.

Enjoy sounds from the holiday carolers, shop for one-of-a-kind gifts and enjoying complimentary refreshments and even sample roasted chestnuts.

It's happening on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.