Whitmer OKs bill to bar sale of cough suppressant to minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit the sale of an over-the-counter cough suppressant to minors unless they have a prescription.

The restriction on dextromethorphan will take effect next July. Dextromethorphan, or DXM, is found in many cough and cold medicines but has been abused by teenagers seeking a hallucinogenic high.

Retailers selling the over-the-counter drug will be required to ask for ID unless a customer appears to be at least 25 years old.

People who sell DXM-containing products to youth under age 18 and minors who buy them will face civil fines.

Whitmer signed the bill Thursday.

1 Comment

  • On It

    More useless control over our lives brought to you by the left. Soon you will have to stand in line, & give up all your personal information to purchase anything that might be abused……& that list could get VERY long. Think before you vote!

    Reply
