Big second half propels Mona Shores to second straight regional championship

PORTAGE, Mich. -- It was a rematch of a regional championship from last season as Portage Northern met Mona Shores, this time at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies would dominate much of the first half, including going 4-for-4 on fourth down conversions to lead 23-14 at halftime. However, in the second half, Mona Shores would hold Northern without a point and would stop the Huskies on three of their four fourth down attempts.

The Sailors win their third regional championship in school history ('14, '18, '19) and will play Walled Lake Western on the road next week in the Division 2 state semifinals.

