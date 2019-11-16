Deputies seeking driver that hit bicyclist in Ottawa Co.

Posted 5:16 AM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17AM, November 16, 2019

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver of a pickup truck took off after hitting a 21-year-old bicyclist late Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Lake Michigan Dr. at 48th Ave. around 9:55 p.m.

The victim told police she had the green light and was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a yellow Dodge Ram truck that was attempting to turn left onto Lake Michigan Dr.

LIFE EMS treated and released the Allendale woman at the scene.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect driver as the investigation continues.

