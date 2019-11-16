GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Pistons first round pick Sekou Dumbouya scored 18 points and recorded five rebounds in the Drive's 129-122 win over the Greensboro Swarm. The Drive improve to 2-2 on the season.
Dumbouya scores 18 points in Drive home opener
-
Grand Rapids native Donnie Tyndall takes over as Drive head coach
-
Bond, spirit to lead Drive in 2019-2020
-
2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Union High School
-
Martinez runs all over EGR defense in Muskegon win
-
Driver dies after high-speed crash sets vehicle on fire in GR
-
-
Events in West Michigan to honor victims of 9/11
-
Car hits pedestrian on 28th Street
-
Car drives into Grand Rapids bar, 2 injured
-
EGR wins first district title since 2015
-
GRPS: 2 students involved in shooting near Union High School
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 7
-
1 killed and 1 seriously hurt after Ottawa County 2-car crash
-
Rushing attack powers Ottawa Hills to win over GR Union