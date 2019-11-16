Hudsonville’s season ends to Brighton in the regional final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Mich. -- Hudsonville trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and it the comeback hopes would only get tougher in the second quarter when quarterback Ike Irish was sidelined due to injury. Senior quarterback Brennan Hayes would come in and find Brayden Vredeveld to help spark a comeback but the Eagles would fall short, 35-20 the final.