BRIGHTON, Mich. -- Hudsonville trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and it the comeback hopes would only get tougher in the second quarter when quarterback Ike Irish was sidelined due to injury. Senior quarterback Brennan Hayes would come in and find Brayden Vredeveld to help spark a comeback but the Eagles would fall short, 35-20 the final.
Hudsonville’s season ends to Brighton in the regional final
-
Ike Irish is the Blitz Boss from the district finals
-
Christian Tanner takes Blitz Boss voting for week 10
-
Blitz Preview – Week 11
-
Comeback win sparks Kalamazoo United playoff berth
-
Rockford alum Kyle Short helps guide one-time rival Hudsonville to regional final
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
East Kentwood falls to Brighton in the district final
-
Ike Irish takes Blitz Boss vote for week six
-
Andrew Johnson wins Blitz Boss vote for week 8
-
Martinez runs all over EGR defense in Muskegon win
-
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Mitchell, Orchard View take down North Muskegon, finish undefeated