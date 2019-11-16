× Ionia County Dispatch: hunter shot in back in Boston Township

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI. — Ionia County Central Dispatch says it received a call late Saturday afternoon about a man being accidentally shot in the back by his hunting partner in Boston Township.

It happened in a cornfield near W. Grand River Avenue and Kyser Road. The location is north of I-96, east of Lowell Township, and north of Clarksville.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the call came in at 5:29 p.m. Aero-Med arrived on the scene around 6 p.m.

Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies are at the location investigating. Clarksville and Saranac fire-rescue crews and LIFE EMS ambulance also responded.

There was no early confirmation on the extent of the hunter’s injuries, or on the initial report from the field that the bullet exited the man’s stomach.

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene, and we’ll provide more details as they develop.