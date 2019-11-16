Kalamazoo police find 3 missing kids, 2 guns amid arrest

Posted 6:02 AM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03AM, November 16, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After investigating a report for three missing children, officers arrested a man and located two guns in the process.

Police with Kalamazoo Department of Public safety were responding to the 1000 block of Bridge St. at about 8:19 p.m. Friday evening.

Officers said they found all three missing kids were staying with the suspect, who is a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident. KDPS reported two of them were his children though he was not allowed to have them in his care. A relative was able to safely take all three kids away.

Later on, police determined the suspect was inside a nearby apartment and that he had multiple warrants for his arrest. When they tried to contact him he refused to cooperate. Officers drafted a search warrant and went inside with the assistance of Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT.

The suspect was arrested and two guns were retrieved. He is currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail for multiple felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Tips may also be directed to Silent Observer’s website.

