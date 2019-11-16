Kalamazoo United’s Cinderella story comes to an end in the regional final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- Kalamazoo United was (4-4) on the season going into week nine when the Titans came back from a 27-6 deficit to win 35-27. The Titans qualified for the playoffs at 5-4 on the season and defeated district top-seed Berrien Springs in the opening round before beating Hopkins in the district final.

The Titans were once again the underdog on Friday, falling to (10-1) Lansing Catholic, 40-13 on the road.

"It's been a great opportunity and experience to be (0-3) then end up where we ended up is why I coach," head coach David Arrasmith said. "We learned a lot of lessons along the way, we continued to battle, this is tough, I'm going to miss these seniors."

Kalamazoo United finishes the season at (7-5) on the season.