McKay leads CMU men’s hoops team to victory

Posted 7:32 PM, November 16, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin McKay posted 17 points as Central Michigan defeated Sam Houston State 84-77 on Saturday.

David DiLeo had 17 points for Central Michigan (3-0). Travon Broadway added 12 points and seven rebounds. Dallas Morgan had 12 points for the home team.

Xavier Bryant had 16 points, five assists and five steals for the Bearkats (1-2). Demarkus Lampley added 12 points. Kai Mitchell had 12 points.

Central Michigan takes on Siena Heights at home on Monday. Sam Houston State matches up against LeTourneau at home on Wednesday.

