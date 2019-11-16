× Patterson has record day in Michigan win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shea Patterson had his best game as a Wolverine in an emotional 44-10 win on Saturday.

The senior quarterback set a personal record at Michigan with 384 yards passing to nine different receivers and accounted for four touchdowns.

It was the first time he eclipsed 300 yards in a game since transferring from Ole Miss.

“The game plan wasn’t to pass the ball all game, but our guys were getting open and making plays in open space,” Patterson said.

Prior to Saturday, Patterson’s highest yardage total at Michigan was 282, set in 2018 against Maryland.

“He just brought a different type of passion today,” receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said. “He’s always passionate but today, (for) the whole team, it meant a little bit more.

“All throughout the week I could see it in practice, he was confident with his reads, confident with his throws. He trusted the game plan and we all trusted each other and trusted the game plan.”

In addition to setting a personal record, Patterson also broke the single-game record for passing yards by a Michigan player against MSU, topping the 285-yard mark set by Tom Brady.

“I’d call that a whale of a game, that’s a heck of the game by the kid,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He was really good all day. He was sharp in every way, whether he was seeing the field, making the throws, picking up the third-and-29.”

Patterson’s primary target was sophomore Ronnie Bell, who finished with nine catches for 150 yards to set career highs.

“I don’t know, there was just something special about the vibe we had today with the way Shea was throwing the ball in warmups,” Bell said. “Guys was just running hard, everybody was playing so hard and we executed at a high level.”

Patterson said he and Bell have developed chemistry over the last few weeks, which was shown in the plays they made against MSU’s defense. After the game, he deflected the credit to his teammates.

“O-line did a heck of a job of giving me time and receivers just found the open space,” Patterson said.

Harbaugh credited his entire staff for the game plan against the Spartans but especially praised the offense.

“Josh Gattis and the offensive staff really had this game plan wired,” he said. “They had predicted what some of the adjustments were going to be in this game, and just about every one was right and called the plays that worked right into our advantage. I’ve got to give them a lot of credit, Josh called a great game.”

Since Patterson transferred to Michigan ahead of last season, Saturday’s game was the final time he will play against MSU — something he wishes were different.

“This one’s special. I’m proud to just be a part of this team and a dominating win like that. We knew how important this game was and we prepared our tails off and like I said, I wish I had two more chances at it,” Patterson said.

His final rivalry game will come in two weeks when Michigan hosts Ohio State.