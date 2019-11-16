Pewamo-Westphalia hangs on for one point win in regional final

Posted 12:15 AM, November 16, 2019, by

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. -- Pewamo-Westphalia led defending state champion New Lothrop 29-8 at one point in the game before a nail biting finish. The Hornets would score to cut it to a 36-35 game before missing the extra point in the final minutes, the Pirates hanging on to advance.

"I'm proud of our guys for weathering through the adversity and the storm," head coach Jeremy Miller said, "because that's a heck of a football team over there. We're just happy to get out of there with the win."

The Pirates were led by several seniors including Carter Thelen.

"This game absolutely means a lot to me, just coming out here in this atmosphere tonight," Thelen added, "we learned so much throughout the week and this game, to rely on each other, our leadership, and our seniors, to come out snap up and make a play."

Pewamo-Westphalia advance to face the winner of Saturday's regional final between Iron Mountain and Traverse City St. Francis in the state semifinals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.