Pewamo-Westphalia hangs on for one point win in regional final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. -- Pewamo-Westphalia led defending state champion New Lothrop 29-8 at one point in the game before a nail biting finish. The Hornets would score to cut it to a 36-35 game before missing the extra point in the final minutes, the Pirates hanging on to advance.

"I'm proud of our guys for weathering through the adversity and the storm," head coach Jeremy Miller said, "because that's a heck of a football team over there. We're just happy to get out of there with the win."

The Pirates were led by several seniors including Carter Thelen.

"This game absolutely means a lot to me, just coming out here in this atmosphere tonight," Thelen added, "we learned so much throughout the week and this game, to rely on each other, our leadership, and our seniors, to come out snap up and make a play."

Pewamo-Westphalia advance to face the winner of Saturday's regional final between Iron Mountain and Traverse City St. Francis in the state semifinals.