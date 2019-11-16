Schoolcraft falls short to Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional final

JACKSON, Mich. -- Schoolcraft trailed Jackson Lumen Christi 35-6 in the third quarter before storming back to score 24 unanswered points but falling just short, 35-30 the final. The Eagles finish the season 10-2 overall.
