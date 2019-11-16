Small fire breaks out in southeast GR; no one injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people got out of a burning house safely Saturday afternoon in southeast Grand Rapids, but it took a while for firefighters to find all of the family’s cats.

Grand Rapids Battalion Chief Eric Freeman tells FOX 17 some of the pet felines were hiding when firefighters arrived, shortly after the fire broke out around 1 o’clock. The location was 345 Carlton Avenue, just north of Wealthy Street.

The battalion chief says the cats were not harmed, and the house was not damaged very extensively.

The fire was in the basement.

“We got on scene within about 15 minutes, and knocked it down within about 40 minutes,” says Freeman. “Some work was being down on the house at the time the fire broke out.”

What started the fire is being investigated, and Freeman says an electrical short is being looked at as one possibility.

There was no early dollar estimate on the amount of damage done.