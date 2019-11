Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of The Honeysuckle Co. stopped by to talk about their business on its one year anniversary.

The family owned business is run entirely by women, and focuses on vintage and home goods.

Event space is available for birthday parties, bridal showers, and work events. That space is also used for monthly classes.

For their one year celebration, they have partnered with North Kent Connect so for every $15 spent they will donate a turkey to a family in need.