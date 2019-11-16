Three-vehicle crash in Ionia Twp. sends father, boy to hospital

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Doctors are treating a father and his 10-year-old son at Grand Rapids hospitals after a three-vehicle crash in Ionia Township late Saturday night.

Emergency vehicles were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to M-66 (State Road), just north of E. Parmeter Road. That’s north of the city of Ionia, and adjacent to the Easton Township line.

Investigators told FOX 17 on scene they didn’t know yet what caused the crash. An investigation was just beginning.

A large and very tall tractor/truck went off the roadway near a power pole.

Police could not confirm at the time how serious the injuries were to the father and son.

The road was partially closed for a while. The scene began to clear around 11:25 p.m.