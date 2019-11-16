Unity Christian keeps rolling with 38-17 win over Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. -- Going into Friday night's regional final with Paw Paw, Unity Christian had outscored its first two opponents (Otsego and South Christian), 105-20 this postseason. The Crusaders continued that dominance against the (10-1) Redskins, winning 38-17.

"These guys are dirty for once man," head coach Craig Tibbe laughed, "a couple of times it felt like they [Paw Paw] got some momentum and our kids were able to step up, that's what you need."

The star of the game was sophomore runningback Drew Chandler who had two rushing touchdowns in the first half despite a muddy field.

"At halftime we talked it through and figured it out," Chandler said on the field conditions, "the ground froze a little bit and were got some traction."

Chandler was far from the only weapon on display on Friday as the Crusaders had rushing touchdowns from Malekhi Obande and Kobe Beute while quarterback Isaac TeSlaa found Jackson Bush for a touchdown pass as well. The Crusaders offense only had the ball for 98 seconds in the second half but the defense would hold Paw Paw to only a field goal in the final 24 minutes.

The Crusaders advance to their third state semifinal in four seasons and will face the winner of Saturday's Cadillac and Grand Rapids Catholic Central matchup.

