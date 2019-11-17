Defense carries Muskegon to regional final win over East Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Muskegon's offense came to life in the second half Saturday in a 49-10 win over East Grand Rapids in a division three regional final at Grand Haven, but the defense was strong all day.

"Just trying to show everybody that we are better than what we played week three," senior linebacker Tarran Walker said. "It was too close week three so we just had to come out here and improve."

The Big Reds beat the Pioneers 28-23 in the third game of the season, it was the only Muskegon game decided by fewer than 23 points this season.

Saturday the offense scuffled in the first half, but the team led 14-10 at the break.

The lone East Grand Rapids touchdown came on an 8-yard drive after a minus 9-yard punt.

"Defensively they were locked in all week," 10th year head coach Shane Fairfield said. "I was a little intense they were intense, we had great scout look, great preparation but to be on them the way that we were today was a tribute to our kids and their amazing ability to put all the other stuff aside and play good Muskegon football."

Muskegon (12-0) will take on DeWitt Saturday in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. at East Kentwood.