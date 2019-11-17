DNR hosts adaptable hunting trip for people with difficulties walking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich.

There's only one hunt hosted by the DNR in the state that allows for hunters who non-ambulatory. It's in Shiawasee County, about an hour and a half away from Grand Rapids.

All hunters on the trip this weekend are unable to walk on their own, with varying levels of abilities. People come from all over the state to attend and hunt. The DNR sets up blinds, provides tracking services, as well as a hunting guide for the experience.

“Whether it be an accident, an injury, or an illness, it just gives everybody the opportunity to get out there like everyone else,” Hunt Administrator Vicki Kennedy said.

Brent Christensen fell out of his tree stand more than two decades ago. He's been in a wheel chair ever since. If you thought that'd keep him from hunting again, you thought wrong.

“I’m constantly recruiting new hunters. One of my friends finally came over this year,” Brent Christensen said.

This hunt is something he looks forward to every year. Not only for the possibility of taking a deer, but for the friendships he has found here.

“Over the course of time, we’ve developed some close friendships. It’s a great way for people in chairs to get outdoors, and experience and meet some other people that are battling the same things you are,” Christensen said.