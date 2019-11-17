Ever improving Montague cruises to 2nd consecutive regional championship

Posted 12:19 AM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35AM, November 17, 2019

MONTAGUE, Mich. -- Montague rolled to a 48-14 home win Saturday over Sanford Meridian in a division six regional final.

"We keep getting better and everybody always says you want to play your best football at the end of the year and that is what we have been doing," 16th year head coach Pat Collins said. "I'm proud of the guys for getting their first regional title really on this surface right here at home in Montague so I am proud of them for that. Secondly the fact that when you are peaking at the right time you give the kids credit for grinding through a tough season, seasons are long and these guys continue to work and they keep doing that you never know what's going to happen."

The Wildcats advance to play Maple City Glen Lake in a semifinal Saturday at 1 p.m. at Clare high school.

