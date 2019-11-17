Grand Rapids Catholic Central rolls to 4th straight regional crown

Posted 12:26 AM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36AM, November 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central sophomore quarterback Joey Silveri accounted for all six of his teams touchdowns in the Cougars 42-7 win over Cadillac in a division four regional final Saturday.

The title is CC's 4th straight in football.

Silveri threw 3 second quarter touchdown passes, he also ran for one in the first and another in the second.  He threw a fourth TD pass in the 4th quarter.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) will take on Unity Christian (9-3) in a state semifinal game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jenison.

