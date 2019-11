Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new animal shelter on Lamont Ave. in Kalamazoo is having an open house Saturday, November 23rd.

The shelter's project manager, David Rachowicz, stopped by to discuss the new location as well as the upcoming event.

Admission is free to the public and will start at 10 a.m.

If you have any questions, feel free to check out http://www.kalcounty.com/ac/ or call (269) 383-8775.