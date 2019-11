× Kentwood police searching for missing man in danger

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are searching for a missing man who may be in danger.

Jacob Toth was last seen walking Saturday in the area of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and beige pants.

Police say he is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has dark brown hair and eyes, and is missing his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kentwood police at 616-698-6580.