Cloudy today, minor rain and snow chances to start off the week      

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have most cloudy skies for the day on Sunday. We will have winds out of the southeast helping to push our temperatures just a bit warmer than yesterday. Plan on the upper 30s and lower 40s even for some in our southern communities.

After sunset, we can have a light rain snow mix move through into the overnight hours. Any of this mix can make for some slick conditions on your Monday morning commute since temperatures drop under the freezing mark overnight.

Throughout the week we will see a swing to some “mild” air towards the end of the week with the upper 40s and maybe even the lower 50s. Thursday’s “warmth” won’t come without a price though as we will see breezy winds and heavy rain. Stay with our Fox 17 weather team for forecast updates.