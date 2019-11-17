Ottawa dispatch: two ejected, two others hurt in I-196 crash

Posted 12:50 AM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54AM, November 17, 2019

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Two people were ejected and four people were injured overall in a crash on the Gerald R. Ford Freeway early Sunday morning in Ottawa County.

It happened shortly after midnight on westbound I-196, just west of exit 62, in Hudsonville. The freeway was partially shut down.

Ottawa County Central Dispatchers told FOX 17 that two people were considered to be in serious condition, and two others avoided serious injury.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and fire-rescue units from Jamestown Township and Hudsonville also responded.

How the crash happened, the number of vehicles involved and other details were not available as of 12:45 a.m.

FOX 17 has sent a crew to the scene and will provide more information as it is made available.

 

