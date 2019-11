CALEDONIA, Mich– A 22-year-old will have to undergo leg surgery after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say the man was one of three people pushing a vehicle that had run out of gas, when he was hit from behind off 68th Street near East Mill Run.

That victim was taken to the hospital, everyone else reportedly had minor injuries.

That section of the road was closed while crews investigated.